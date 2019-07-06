Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.13. Concho Resources reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $136.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NYSE:CXO traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.93. 1,055,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In related news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,484,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,045 shares of company stock worth $7,321,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

