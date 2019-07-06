Comparing Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Forestar Group (OTCMKTS:FOR)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Voltari and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -96.58% N/A -8.29% Forestar Group N/A 3.45% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Voltari and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Voltari.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voltari and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.93 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $114.32 million 7.30 N/A N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Voltari on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

