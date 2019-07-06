Comparing Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) & BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) and BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and BioSpecifics Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. BioSpecifics Technologies has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and BioSpecifics Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.55 million N/A N/A BioSpecifics Technologies $32.96 million 13.31 $20.05 million $2.73 22.05

BioSpecifics Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and BioSpecifics Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -131.39% -89.95% BioSpecifics Technologies 59.99% 21.08% 20.51%

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human lipoma, as well as uterine fibroids. In addition, the company engages in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

