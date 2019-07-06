Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 166.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,602,000 after buying an additional 2,236,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $89,893,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,848,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,758,000 after purchasing an additional 972,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $60,749,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

