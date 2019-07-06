Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $89,893,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,848,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Comerica by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,758,000 after acquiring an additional 972,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $60,749,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

