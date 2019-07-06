Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. Acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and clientele. Additionally, these acquisitions have helped it expand internationally. However, lackluster spending by large banks in the financial services sector and stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Healthcare growth has also been affected by the ongoing industry-wide consolidation. The company slashed its 2019 guidance, expecting slower growth from both segments for the rest of the year. Cognizant’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,211 shares of company stock worth $1,361,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,027 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

