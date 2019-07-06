Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,639,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,946,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

