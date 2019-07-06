CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE CEO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $142.94 and a 52 week high of $202.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CNOOC by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 315,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 420,467 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 599.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

