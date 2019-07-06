Citigroup Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $63,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $199,802. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 234,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 165,080 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

