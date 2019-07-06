Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 9.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

