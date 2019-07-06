Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CERC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cerecor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Pedder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 225,219 shares of company stock worth $1,077,864 in the last ninety days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

