Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings. Cellectar Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectar Biosciences.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

CLRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,487. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.