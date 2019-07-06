Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will announce sales of $36.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.39 million and the highest is $36.80 million. Castlight Health reported sales of $37.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year sales of $154.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.22 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.16 million, with estimates ranging from $167.19 million to $181.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castlight Health.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $31,544.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $79,721 over the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,247,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 839,880 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 40.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.