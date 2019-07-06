Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CSTR opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.