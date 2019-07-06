Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAPR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capricor Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 225.30% and a negative net margin of 936.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.