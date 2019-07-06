Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 68.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

