Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $12.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,355. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,300. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,070,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,227,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,714,000 after purchasing an additional 650,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

