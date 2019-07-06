Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,616.82 ($34.19).

PSN opened at GBX 1,922.50 ($25.12) on Thursday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($33.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,987.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

