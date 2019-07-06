Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FERGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

FERGY stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

