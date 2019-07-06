Canaccord Genuity Cuts SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 138

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SIG to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 141.75 ($1.85).

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.81 million and a P/E ratio of 41.80.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

