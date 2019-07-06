CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

CAI opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. CAI International has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.72.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). CAI International had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $111.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 269.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

