Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.