Buckingham Research Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $29.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.84. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

