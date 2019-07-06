Brunswick Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

BC stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,255,000 after buying an additional 196,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after buying an additional 934,679 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

