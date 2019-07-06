Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 33.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 419,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

