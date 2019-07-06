Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BBU opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Signition LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

