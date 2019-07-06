Brokerages Set Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Target Price at $16.25

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.25 ($18.89).

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

ORA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.96 ($16.23). 4,342,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.89.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

