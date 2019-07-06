Brokerages Set NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $91.83

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $31,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $82,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,545. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 65,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 65,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.24. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

