Brokerages Set Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) PT at $35.31

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NINE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 138,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $583,707.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $188,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

