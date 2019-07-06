Brokerages Set CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 218.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 700,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,714,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 573,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 51.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 417,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,057,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 305,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 53.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

