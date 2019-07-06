Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,156,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 185,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,844,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,250,000 after purchasing an additional 509,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 570,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

