Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 570,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
