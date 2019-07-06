Brokerages Expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,343 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $45,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.00. 91,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,263. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.