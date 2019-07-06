Brokerages Expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Mylan posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. 4,749,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

