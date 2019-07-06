Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 98,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $833.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

