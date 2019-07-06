Brokerages Expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $3,553,410 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

