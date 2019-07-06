Brokerages Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:RESI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 334,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,988.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $119,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,800. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $3,981,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 166,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

