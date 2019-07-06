Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. 185,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $104.87 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $108,919.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,808 shares of company stock worth $5,489,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,460,000 after acquiring an additional 170,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

