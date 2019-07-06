Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. 185,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $104.87 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $108,919.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,808 shares of company stock worth $5,489,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,460,000 after acquiring an additional 170,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
