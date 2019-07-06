Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.76. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.87. 397,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.13. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $78,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,899,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,116,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 77.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,602,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

