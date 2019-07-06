Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.