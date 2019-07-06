BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.08.

BMCH stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 81.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

