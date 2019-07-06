Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. Analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

