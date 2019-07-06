Bloom Burton Reaffirms Accumulate Rating for Pediapharm (CVE:MDP)

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their accumulate rating on shares of Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE MDP traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares. Pediapharm has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Pediapharm Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

