Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $533,600.00 in Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $533,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $476,995.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00.

Shares of BL opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 192,724 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,730,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Blackline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,165,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after acquiring an additional 166,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

