BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECH. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $214.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $1,018,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,490.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,305. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

