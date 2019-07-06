BidaskClub Upgrades United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 71.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

