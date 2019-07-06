BidaskClub Upgrades Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RARX. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.73.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $67,768.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $271,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

