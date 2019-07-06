BidaskClub Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of FBNC opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.16. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.41 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $151,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

