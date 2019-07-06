BidaskClub Downgrades Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Hold

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 37.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $86,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,325.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

