Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €9.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.61 ($10.01).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.68 ($8.93) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.86 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.56.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.