Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.92.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $838.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,836.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Alexander August purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,026,000 after buying an additional 204,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Benefitfocus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

